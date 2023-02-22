Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Purdue and Nebraska breakdown

Welcome back to Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors completely break down Maryland men’s basketball’s big win over Purdue and its disappointing road loss to Nebraska.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland ran then-No. 3 Purdue out of the building last Thursday with a 68-54 victory. How big was the moment for this team and Kevin Willard in year one?

Just three days later, Maryland was upset by Nebraska in a 70-66 overtime loss on the road. As the road woes continue, what went wrong for the Terps?

Analyzing individual performances and trends from both of Maryland’s games last week.

Looking ahead to the Terps’ final four games of the regular season and beyond.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.