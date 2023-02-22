How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball looks to get back on the right track when Minnesota comes to College Park for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday night. Maryland is coming off an upset loss to Nebraska on Sunday.
The Terps are undefeated in Big Ten home games and are huge favorites against the last-place team in the Big Ten, who they decimated, 81-46, when they met a couple weeks ago in Minnesota.
The numbers
Maryland: 18-9, 9-7 Big Ten
Minnesota: 7-18, 1-14 Big Ten
All-time series: Maryland leads, 14-2
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -15.5
How to watch and listen
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Mike Hall (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
