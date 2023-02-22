MM 2.22: Maryland men’s lacrosse earns pair of Big Ten weekly awards

Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players earned Big Ten weekly honors, released by the conference Wednesday. Junior attackman Daniel Kelly was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore midfielder Dante Trader Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week.

The honors are the first of both Kelly and Trader Jr.’s careers.

Kelly had a six-point showing in the team’s win over Syracuse, scoring four goals and tallying two assists, his second straight game with four goals. He has tallied multiple points in all three games this season.

Trader Jr., one of Maryland football’s starting safeties in the fall, not only showcased his abilities as a short-stick defensive midfielder Saturday against the Orange — scooping three ground balls and forcing a turnover — but also established himself as an effective two-way player, scoring his first two collegiate goals. He is the second Terp to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining graduate defenseman Brett Makar.

Maryland, holding a 2-1 record and ranked No. 9 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, plays at No. 3 Princeton on Saturday at 1 p.m., a rematch of last year’s national semifinal.

In other news

No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball put together a dominant performance Tuesday, blowing out No. 6 Iowa. Andrew Chodes recapped the game.

No. 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated Drexel, 15-9, and Ryan Alonardo had the game story.

Ben Wolf wrote about No. 13 Maryland baseball’s 8-6 loss to West Virginia.

Maryland football announced that it will hold its annual Red-White Spring game on Apr. 29 at noon at SECU Stadium.

Back at The Shell for the Spring!



The annual Red-White Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Noon at SECU Stadium https://t.co/LujMHWJKtD | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/6tmI8CJO4w — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 21, 2023

Maryland gymnasts Emma Silberman and Maddie Komoroski earned Big Ten weekly honors. Silberman was named the conference’s Co-Gymnast of the Week and Komoroski was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

B1G Time Performances from your #GymTerps this week



Maddie and Emma both claim Big Ten weekly awards after two incredible meets this weekend



https://t.co/0WdSbqKNYI pic.twitter.com/U0SNvlbMzo — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 21, 2023

Maryland wrestling updated its individual rankings this week.

Individual rankings update as we gear up for postseason action ⤵️#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/Oek1UVmHe8 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 21, 2023

Maryland gymnastics came in at No. 21 in the Road to Nationals Rankings.

Terps volleyball singed libero Jonna Spohn, a 2022 AVCA All-American from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.