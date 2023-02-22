 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.22: Maryland men’s lacrosse earns pair of Big Ten weekly awards

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players earned Big Ten weekly honors, released by the conference Wednesday. Junior attackman Daniel Kelly was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore midfielder Dante Trader Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week.

The honors are the first of both Kelly and Trader Jr.’s careers.

Kelly had a six-point showing in the team’s win over Syracuse, scoring four goals and tallying two assists, his second straight game with four goals. He has tallied multiple points in all three games this season.

Trader Jr., one of Maryland football’s starting safeties in the fall, not only showcased his abilities as a short-stick defensive midfielder Saturday against the Orange — scooping three ground balls and forcing a turnover — but also established himself as an effective two-way player, scoring his first two collegiate goals. He is the second Terp to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining graduate defenseman Brett Makar.

Maryland, holding a 2-1 record and ranked No. 9 in the most recent Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, plays at No. 3 Princeton on Saturday at 1 p.m., a rematch of last year’s national semifinal.

In other news

No. 7 Maryland women’s basketball put together a dominant performance Tuesday, blowing out No. 6 Iowa. Andrew Chodes recapped the game.

No. 6 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated Drexel, 15-9, and Ryan Alonardo had the game story.

Ben Wolf wrote about No. 13 Maryland baseball’s 8-6 loss to West Virginia.

Maryland football announced that it will hold its annual Red-White Spring game on Apr. 29 at noon at SECU Stadium.

Maryland gymnasts Emma Silberman and Maddie Komoroski earned Big Ten weekly honors. Silberman was named the conference’s Co-Gymnast of the Week and Komoroski was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

Maryland wrestling updated its individual rankings this week.

Maryland gymnastics came in at No. 21 in the Road to Nationals Rankings.

Terps volleyball singed libero Jonna Spohn, a 2022 AVCA All-American from Olentangy High School in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Next Up In Maryland Football

