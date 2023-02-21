MM 2.21: Maryland softball ranked No. 21 following 4-0 weekend

Maryland softball was ranked No. 21 by D1Softball on Monday following a 4-0 weekend at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is Maryland’s highest ranking since 1999.

This past weekend, Maryland defeated both North Carolina and Virginia twice.

The Terps played tight games against Virginia on Friday and Saturday, edging out the Cavaliers 2-1 and 6-4, respectively.

Maryland then beat North Carolina 5-3 on Saturday before finishing the weekend with a sweep in a thrilling 4-3 Sunday victory.

Maryland sits at 8-1, its best start since 2012. Earlier this season, the Terps picked up ranked wins over No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Oregon.

Next up for Maryland is a matchup with Baylor at the Baylor Invitational, beginning Friday.

In other news

It’s a busy day for Maryland athletics with multiple teams in action. Read up on our women’s basketball, baseball and women’s lacrosse game previews.

Maryland baseball looked back on its opening-series win and the three grand slams hit during it.

A look back at Grand Slam 1 of 3 from a terrific weekend in Tampa #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/zAGatvrBgl — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 20, 2023

Maryland football’s Deonte Banks appears to be a surefire first-round pick.

People are excited about Deonte Banks



Draft stock pic.twitter.com/8ou5PLezej — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 21, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball class of 2023 recruit Jahnathan Lamothe put together a superb performance recently.

Have to show @JahnathanLamot1 some love:



57 points on 16 made 3-pointers in a game last week



Another big time Baltimore talent coming to CP pic.twitter.com/RDeuTKThWB — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 20, 2023

Relive the highlights from Maryland men's lacrosse’s solid defensive performance on Saturday.

Teddy got it done in goal on Saturday #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/goaZ2A1x3W — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 20, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball is getting ready for its top-10 home matchup and hopes its fans will be in the building to support it.

First 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ fans get this Diamond Miller shirt tomorrow at the RED RUSH ‼️



https://t.co/ffVBXlifbP pic.twitter.com/mcWfwEthbz — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 20, 2023

Maryland gymnastics continues to turn heads nationally.