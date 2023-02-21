 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.21: Maryland softball ranked No. 21 following 4-0 weekend

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland softball was ranked No. 21 by D1Softball on Monday following a 4-0 weekend at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is Maryland’s highest ranking since 1999.

This past weekend, Maryland defeated both North Carolina and Virginia twice.

The Terps played tight games against Virginia on Friday and Saturday, edging out the Cavaliers 2-1 and 6-4, respectively.

Maryland then beat North Carolina 5-3 on Saturday before finishing the weekend with a sweep in a thrilling 4-3 Sunday victory.

Maryland sits at 8-1, its best start since 2012. Earlier this season, the Terps picked up ranked wins over No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Oregon.

Next up for Maryland is a matchup with Baylor at the Baylor Invitational, beginning Friday.

In other news

It’s a busy day for Maryland athletics with multiple teams in action. Read up on our women’s basketball, baseball and women’s lacrosse game previews.

Maryland baseball looked back on its opening-series win and the three grand slams hit during it.

Maryland football’s Deonte Banks appears to be a surefire first-round pick.

Maryland men’s basketball class of 2023 recruit Jahnathan Lamothe put together a superb performance recently.

Relive the highlights from Maryland men's lacrosse’s solid defensive performance on Saturday.

Maryland women’s basketball is getting ready for its top-10 home matchup and hopes its fans will be in the building to support it.

Maryland gymnastics continues to turn heads nationally.

