MM 2.20: Maryland football offensive lineman Mason Lunsford enters transfer portal

Maryland football offensive lineman Mason Lunsford entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday.

Thank You Terp Nation❗️❤️

Lunsford, a redshirt senior, started in all but one game over the past two seasons.

The Olney, Maryland native joined the Terps in the 2019 season as a three-star recruit out of Good Counsel High School.

In four seasons with the program, he became a key piece on the offensive line, with a majority of his snaps coming at left guard.

Lunsford’s surprise departure leaves Maryland with just one returning starter on its offensive line — redshirt junior Delmar Glaze.

Head coach Mike Locksley does have reinforcements coming in from the portal, though, with Gottlieb Ayedze (Frostburg State), Marcus Dumervil (LSU) and Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central) all hoping to make an impact.

Lunsford has two years of eligibility remaining.

In other news

Emmett Siegel broke down a special night inside XFINITY Center as Maryland men’s basketball’s fans stormed the court after the Terps upset No. 3 Purdue. It was the team’s first win against a top-five program since 2016.

Maryland men’s basketball lost to Nebraska in overtime Sunday, 70-66. Siegel had the game story.

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball narrowly defeated Michigan State, 66-61, on Saturday. Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the emotional victory. Dylan Manfre gave his takeaways.

Jonathan Iacovacci covered No. 13 Maryland baseball’s 9-5 win against South Florida Sunday. The Terps won two of three games in their first series of the season.

No. 9 Maryland men’s lacrosse secured a bounce-back victory Saturday, downing No. 18 Syracuse, 15-12. Colin McNamara took in the action.

No. 23 Maryland softball continued its hot start to the season, going 4-0 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to improve its overall record to 8-1.

A 4-0 weekend against UNC and UVA?



That'll play, @TerpsSoftball



The No. 23 Terps are 8-1!

Maryland programs finished 7-0 overall Saturday.

A sensational Saturday for the Terps



7 wins. 0 losses. We like that.

Maryland baseball has hit a grand slam in every game to start the season. The NCAA team record for grand slams in a season is 14, set by Arizona State in 2003.

The Dirty Terps are back with a bang



They slug three Grand Slams in three games in a series win over USF

Maryland women’s basketball’s game against No. 7 Iowa on Tuesday will be a “Red Rush.”

Be there Tuesday for the ‼️



First 1,000 fans get this Diamond Miller shirt



https://t.co/yBle77M77g#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/TVQUJApTM5 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 19, 2023

Two-sport athlete Dante Trader is impressing with Maryland men’s lacrosse after a great football campaign in the fall.

DANTE TRADER!!



Our guy with an insane effort here



Let's go @TerpsMLax!

Maryland gymnastics is continuing its strong season despite a loss this weekend.

Maryland women’s tennis defeated Towson on Saturday to improve to 5-0 in February and 9-1 overall.