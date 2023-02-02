Game thread: No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Iowa

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) gears up for a huge test Thursday, taking on No. 6 Iowa (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Terps have won four in a row against the Hawkeyes, including last year’s 81-69 win in Iowa City, but it won’t be easy against a generational talent in Caitlin Clark. The Terps are 7.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

