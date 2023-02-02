Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball is trending up

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast, which kicks off February with a packed episode. This week, the editors discuss everything Maryland men’s basketball, which is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down No. 21 Indiana on Tuesday.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball has put itself in great position entering February. Evaluating where the Terps stand in the postseason picture.

The Terps controlled the game against Indiana, winning 66-55. What went right for Maryland in the victory?

In-depth discussion on Jahmir Young, Maryland’s shot selection, its bench and much more.

Looking ahead to Maryland’s remaining nine games in the regular season and predicting its finish.

A brief discussion of Maryland football on the second national signing day.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.