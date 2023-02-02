MM 2.2: Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller named to midseason watch lists

Under head coach Brenda Frese, No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is in the midst of another successful season. It is anchored by the strong duo of Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers. Both players were recently named to watch lists for the best player at their position in the country.
Senior Diamond Miller was put on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the nation’s best shooting guard. Miller ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Her signature moment of the season was a clutch buzzer-beater on the road to defeat Notre Dame.
Sellers, a sophomore, earned a place on the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, given to the nation’s best small forward. Sellers has been a consistent all-around contributor for the Terps this year, putting up 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game on the season.
In other news
Sam Oshtry published his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s victory over No. 21 Indiana.
Andrew Chodes previewed No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s massive matchup at No. 6 Iowa tonight.
Maryland football added four-star linebacker Michael Harris on national signing day.
A ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ from Florida! @19Michael_H is LOCKED IN#OwnTheTh2on3 pic.twitter.com/tHxP5EVSbu— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 1, 2023
Terps women’s lacrosse was named the preseason favorite in the Big Ten.
We’ve been selected as the @B1GLacrosse Preseason Favorites!— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 1, 2023
Our Players to Watch:
⭐️ Shay Ahearn
⭐️ Emily Sterling
⭐️ Abby Bosco
https://t.co/bL61g2rggU pic.twitter.com/4LtlXNMLmD
Maryland athletics celebrated the beginning of Black History Month.
Honoring the trailblazers, the history makers and all those who continue to build their own legacy.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 1, 2023
Maryland Athletics celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth! pic.twitter.com/B8rDQjhGFT
Maryland athletics also celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Fearless Forever— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 1, 2023
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/P0pLa2EZw8
Former Maryland women’s basketball guards Kristi Toliver and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough signed with the Washington Mystics.
Welcome home, @KristiToliver!! ❤️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 1, 2023
Pumped you are back in the DMV with the @WashMystics! pic.twitter.com/ff5Flz2msM
. @_shatori is staying home!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 1, 2023
Love having her stay in the DMV with the @washmystics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X9iTQgzCjG
Maryland wrestling updated its team rankings heading into the weekend.
Team rankings update heading into our dual against Rutgers on Saturday #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/ZS4bAUzEV9— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 1, 2023
Reigning national champion Maryland men’s lacrosse opens its season on Saturday. Catch up with Colin McNamara’s season preview.
February means it's officially lacrosse season. See you Saturday! #BeTheBest— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 1, 2023
Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahmir Young is getting national attention for his dominant play.
We're in our Jahmir Era— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 1, 2023
Hometown Hero pic.twitter.com/WqNoOJMLVZ
Loading comments...