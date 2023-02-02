MM 2.2: Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller named to midseason watch lists

Under head coach Brenda Frese, No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball is in the midst of another successful season. It is anchored by the strong duo of Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers. Both players were recently named to watch lists for the best player at their position in the country.

Senior Diamond Miller was put on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the nation’s best shooting guard. Miller ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Her signature moment of the season was a clutch buzzer-beater on the road to defeat Notre Dame.

Sellers, a sophomore, earned a place on the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, given to the nation’s best small forward. Sellers has been a consistent all-around contributor for the Terps this year, putting up 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game on the season.

In other news

Sam Oshtry published his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s victory over No. 21 Indiana.

Andrew Chodes previewed No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s massive matchup at No. 6 Iowa tonight.

Maryland football added four-star linebacker Michael Harris on national signing day.

Terps women’s lacrosse was named the preseason favorite in the Big Ten.

We’ve been selected as the @B1GLacrosse Preseason Favorites!



Our Players to Watch:

⭐️ Shay Ahearn

⭐️ Emily Sterling

⭐️ Abby Bosco



https://t.co/bL61g2rggU pic.twitter.com/4LtlXNMLmD — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 1, 2023

Maryland athletics celebrated the beginning of Black History Month.

Honoring the trailblazers, the history makers and all those who continue to build their own legacy.



Maryland Athletics celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth! pic.twitter.com/B8rDQjhGFT — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 1, 2023

Maryland athletics also celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Fearless Forever



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/P0pLa2EZw8 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 1, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball guards Kristi Toliver and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough signed with the Washington Mystics.

Welcome home, @KristiToliver!! ❤️



Pumped you are back in the DMV with the @WashMystics! pic.twitter.com/ff5Flz2msM — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 1, 2023

. @_shatori is staying home!



Love having her stay in the DMV with the @washmystics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X9iTQgzCjG — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 1, 2023

Maryland wrestling updated its team rankings heading into the weekend.

Team rankings update heading into our dual against Rutgers on Saturday #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/ZS4bAUzEV9 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 1, 2023

Reigning national champion Maryland men’s lacrosse opens its season on Saturday. Catch up with Colin McNamara’s season preview.

February means it's officially lacrosse season. See you Saturday! #BeTheBest — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 1, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahmir Young is getting national attention for his dominant play.