Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Nebraska

Winners of six of its last seven, Maryland men’s basketball (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) looks to stay hot in Lincoln, Nebraska, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-14, 6-10). Nebraska has won its last two games, the first time it has won back-to-back games in Big Ten play this season.

Maryland won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 28, 82-63. The Terps are 4.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at Nebraska preview

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Nebraska

Maryland men’s basketball knocks off No. 3 Purdue, 68-54

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over No. 3 Purdue

How Maryland fans came together to create an unforgettable night in College Park

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt