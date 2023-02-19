How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Nebraska

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road for a rematch with Nebraska, which it beat in College Park back on Jan. 28. The Terps enter the game on a roll after taking down No. 3 Purdue on Thursday, their sixth win in their last seven games.

Nebraska is also playing some of its best basketball of late, winning three of its last four including two straight games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the site of Sunday’s showdown.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 18-8, 9-6 Big Ten

Nebraska: 13-14, 6-10 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-3

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -5.5

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Feb. 19, 5:00 PM ET, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: FOX Sports 1 — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

