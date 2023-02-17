MM 2.17: Maryland baseball named preseason Big Ten favorite

Maryland baseball was ranked as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Wednesday. Junior shortstop Matt Shaw, junior catcher Luke Shliger and junior pitcher Jason Savacool were all named Big Ten Players to Watch as well.

Ready for a B1G start to the season



Terps start 2023 as the No. 1 team in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/H4Y1yBngFh — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 17, 2023

The Terps enter the season ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s preseason poll after winning the Big Ten regular-season title and hosting a regional in 2022. They return plenty of talent from that roster, most notably the aforementioned players as well as senior third baseman Nick Lorusso, junior second baseman Kevin Keister, sophomore designated hitter Ian Petrutz and senior pitcher Nick Dean.

In addition, Maryland brings in a few key pieces, including sophomore infielder Eddie Hacopian, fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods, sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros and junior pitcher Nate Haberthier, all of whom are expected to start in the Terps’ opening weekend series of the season.

Maryland starts the season Friday at South Florida, the first matchup of a three-game series with the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball knocked off No. 3 Purdue Thursday night. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s showdown with No. 4 Syracuse.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some images of its fans storming the court after its big win.

STORM WITH US pic.twitter.com/7fKutw2VoK — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2023

What an incredible scene pic.twitter.com/WJsAgylF8q — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 17, 2023

Maryland shot putter Jeff Kline qualified for the USATF Indoor Championships.

College Park Albuquerque



Congratulations to Jeff Kline for qualifying for the USATF Indoor Championships!



Kline will compete in the shot put this Saturday, entering the meet seeded 6th with a mark of 19.65m!



https://t.co/p7DYZ328jV#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/Z8vaPMPTDm — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 16, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse released the first episode of its all-access series.

Taking just as much pride in what we do for the community as what we do on the field



Presenting All-Access Episode 1: Respect #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/NuVDtdZuaB — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 16, 2023

Maryland gymnastics released an all-access episode of its own focused on Title IX.

For Maryland Gymnastics progress is always a priority



Watch All-Access Ep. 2 - Title IX



CHECK IT OUT⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0ShEBF53Z3 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 16, 2023

Maryland wrestling shared the last regular-season episode of “Clemsen’s Corner.”