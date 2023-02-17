 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.17: Maryland baseball named preseason Big Ten favorite

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Chris Lyons/Maryland Terrapins

Maryland baseball was ranked as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Wednesday. Junior shortstop Matt Shaw, junior catcher Luke Shliger and junior pitcher Jason Savacool were all named Big Ten Players to Watch as well.

The Terps enter the season ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s preseason poll after winning the Big Ten regular-season title and hosting a regional in 2022. They return plenty of talent from that roster, most notably the aforementioned players as well as senior third baseman Nick Lorusso, junior second baseman Kevin Keister, sophomore designated hitter Ian Petrutz and senior pitcher Nick Dean.

In addition, Maryland brings in a few key pieces, including sophomore infielder Eddie Hacopian, fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods, sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros and junior pitcher Nate Haberthier, all of whom are expected to start in the Terps’ opening weekend series of the season.

Maryland starts the season Friday at South Florida, the first matchup of a three-game series with the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball knocked off No. 3 Purdue Thursday night. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s showdown with No. 4 Syracuse.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some images of its fans storming the court after its big win.

Maryland shot putter Jeff Kline qualified for the USATF Indoor Championships.

Maryland men’s lacrosse released the first episode of its all-access series.

Maryland gymnastics released an all-access episode of its own focused on Title IX.

Maryland wrestling shared the last regular-season episode of “Clemsen’s Corner.”

