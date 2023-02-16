How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3 Purdue

Maryland men’s basketball faces one of its biggest home games of the year, welcoming the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers to College Park Thursday.

Purdue is coming off a loss at Northwestern, which dropped it from No. 1 in the AP poll to No. 3. The Boilermakers have been less than dominant since their loss at Indiana on Feb. 4, also having close games on the road at Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan.

The Terps most recently played on Saturday, Feb. 11, a six-point win over Penn State.

The last time Maryland and Purdue played was in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Jan. 22, when Purdue — led by star center Zach Edey’s 24-point and 16-rebound performance — won by just three points. This time, Purdue has to face a sellout crowd at XFINITY Center, where the Terps have not dropped a conference game this year.

The numbers

Maryland: 17-8, 8-6 Big Ten

Purdue: 23-3, 13-3 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Purdue leads, 8-6

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -1.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Feb. 11, 12:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Cory Provus (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 195 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 3 Purdue preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Recapping Maryland men’s basketball’s win vs. PSU, previewing Purdue

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Penn State

Maryland men’s basketball skates past Penn State, 74-68

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt