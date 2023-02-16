MM 2.16: Former Maryland standout Kevin Huerter to participate in NBA Three-Point Contest

Former Maryland men’s basketball star and current Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter was selected to participate in the 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest as a part of the NBA’s all-star weekend, it was announced Tuesday.

Huerter is having a breakout season in Sacramento, averaging career highs in points per game (14.8) and three-point shooting percentage (38.9 percent). Huerter, who starred at Maryland for two seasons from 2016-18, called it a “goal of his” to take part in the competition.

During his time in College Park, the No. 19 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in his sophomore season. That year, he knocked down 73 3-pointers, the fifth-best single-season mark in program history.

Huerter has helped the Kings, who currently sit in third place in the Western Conference, to an impressive season.

The NBA Three-Point Contest is set for this Saturday night, Feb. 18.

In other news

Maryland football announced the hiring of Kevin Sumlin as its new co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Sam Oshtry previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s Thursday matchup against No. 3 Purdue.

Oshtry and Ben Dickson talked about Maryland men’s basketball’s recent win over Penn State and Thursday’s game against Purdue on the most recent episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland basketball hyped up its home showdown with the Boilermakers.

"When you come to the XFINTY Center... It's not a game. It's an event."



Don't be spectators, be participants



24 hours pic.twitter.com/QMESLZByWE — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 15, 2023

Junior catcher Luke Shliger was named the captain of Maryland baseball ahead of its season opener against USF Friday.

MORE. THAN. A. NUMBER.



Luke Shliger takes the reins as No. 3!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/MPIjQVlSWM — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 15, 2023

No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s Feb. 21 matchup against No. 7 Iowa will be a “Red Rush.”

Maryland softball freshman Keira Bucher started the season a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities.

Stepping up when called upon



Keira Bucher recorded 3️⃣ saves in her first 3️⃣ collegiate apperances this weekend! pic.twitter.com/ZxbEDROoe1 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 15, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse will be wearing a helmet decal in support of mental health awareness in its Saturday matchup with Syracuse.