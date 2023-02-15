 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.15: Bri McDaniel named US Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Ohio State v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball guard Bri McDaniel was named the US Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.

McDaniel has been a revelation for the Terps this season, becoming a regular in the rotation over the last month. The Chicago, Illinois native is coming off a week in which she averaged 11 points, three steals and over two rebounds per game.

In Maryland’s 79-54 win at Northwestern, McDaniel finished with a career-high 14 points and four steals.

“Every single night she’s playing hard ... she’s a special player,” head coach Brenda Frese said after the game.

She followed that up with eight points and two steals off the bench in the Terps’ 82-71 victory against Illinois on Sunday. McDaniel and the Terps are scheduled to take on Michigan State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

In other news

Sam Oshtry broke down Jahmir Young’s breakout season.

Maryland currently has seven teams ranked nationally, including three in the top 10.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter will participate in this year’s NBA Three-Point Contest.

Maryland women’s basketball gave a mic’d up recap of its win against Illinois this past Sunday.

Maryland softball was ranked No. 23 in the NFCA Coaches poll.

