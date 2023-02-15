MM 2.15: Bri McDaniel named US Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week

Maryland women’s basketball guard Bri McDaniel was named the US Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
McDaniel has been a revelation for the Terps this season, becoming a regular in the rotation over the last month. The Chicago, Illinois native is coming off a week in which she averaged 11 points, three steals and over two rebounds per game.
In Maryland’s 79-54 win at Northwestern, McDaniel finished with a career-high 14 points and four steals.
“Every single night she’s playing hard ... she’s a special player,” head coach Brenda Frese said after the game.
She followed that up with eight points and two steals off the bench in the Terps’ 82-71 victory against Illinois on Sunday. McDaniel and the Terps are scheduled to take on Michigan State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
In other news
Sam Oshtry broke down Jahmir Young’s breakout season.
Maryland currently has seven teams ranked nationally, including three in the top 10.
Great time to be a Terp!
Seven ranked teams!!
Former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter will participate in this year’s NBA Three-Point Contest.
Former Maryland men's basketball star Kevin Huerter will participate in this year's NBA Three-Point Contest.
Maryland women’s basketball gave a mic’d up recap of its win against Illinois this past Sunday.
Maryland women's basketball gave a mic'd up recap of its win against Illinois this past Sunday.
A special, comeback Senior Day
Maryland softball was ranked No. 23 in the NFCA Coaches poll.
Our first time ranked in the NFCA Top-25 in 15 years— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 14, 2023
The Terps are rising!
The Terps are rising!
