Testudo Times Podcast: Recapping Maryland men’s basketball’s win vs. PSU, previewing Purdue

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this week’s episode, the editors break down Maryland men’s basketball’s win against Penn State and preview Thursday’s showdown against No. 3 Purdue.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland defeated Penn State, 74-68, last Saturday at the XFINITY Center. A complete breakdown of the victory.

Hakim Hart starred while the bench minutes were high. We analyze the play of Hart and the Terps’ seven-man rotation.

Previewing Thursday’s rematch between the Terps and Purdue — the Big Ten’s best team.

Refreshing Maryland’s 58-55 loss at Purdue on Jan. 22 and making predictions for the second matchup between the teams.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.