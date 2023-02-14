MM 2.14: Maryland softball earns first top-25 ranking in nearly 15 years

Maryland softball (4-1) entered the nation’s top 25 on Monday, coming in at No. 24 in D1Softball’s rankings.

Monday’s ranking is Maryland’s first appearance in a poll since March 11, 2008, ending a nearly 15-year absence from the polls.

The Terps started the season on a historic note, winning four of their first five contests in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. They secured victories against two ranked opponents in No. 22 Oregon and No. 3 Oklahoma State. The win against the Cowboys was Maryland’s third-ever victory against a top-three opponent.

Fifth-year infielder Mackense Greico and senior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Terps are back in action next Saturday, when they will take on Virginia in their first matchup of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

In other news

Jonathan Iacovacci and Ben Wolf previewed Maryland baseball’s 2023 season. The Terps are ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s Preseason Poll.

Andrew Chodes provided his takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s 82-71 win over Illinois.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn spoke about the 2023 season on the “Hear The Turtle” podcast.

"The biggest challenge of this has been recognizing stepping stones without being satisfied by them."



Rob Vaughn and @TerpsBaseball set records and made waves in 2022.



Rob Vaughn and Maryland baseball set records and made waves in 2022. But his 2023 squad is motivated to do even more

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK



24.5 PTS, 9.0 REBS, 5.5 ASTS



Have a week, Diamond Miller #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/sxtShpYkHg — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 13, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse freshman midfielder Emma Muchnick and sophomore attacker Chrissy Thomas each notched their first career goal in the team’s win over Saint Joseph’s this past Saturday.

Goal No. 1️⃣ in game No. 1️⃣



First of many for Emma Muchnick pic.twitter.com/iBvs22h4lQ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 13, 2023

Three goals. Four points.



What a start to the season for Chrissy Thomas! pic.twitter.com/57oDIzoCPe — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 13, 2023

Maryland wrestling’s Braxton Brown notched his 20th win of the season in the Terps’ loss to No. 1 Penn State Sunday. He joined fellow freshman Ethen Miller as the only Terp to have 20 wins this season.

Win number 20 for Braxton yesterday. He joins Ethen as the second Terp to hit at least 20 wins this season

Maryland men’s basketball posted a recap of the team’s 74-68 victory Saturday against Penn State. The Terps take on No. 3 Purdue at home on Thursday.