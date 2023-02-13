 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.13: Maryland softball goes 4-1 in opening weekend of season

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland softball kicked off its 2023 season in style, going 4-1 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, including two wins over ranked opponents.

The Terps started play Thursday night and defeated No. 22 Oregon, 7-3, for their first season-opening win over a ranked opponent since 2008. They kept their momentum rolling in a 10-2 win over BYU and made a major statement in their first game Sunday, defeating No. 3 Oklahoma State, 11-6, behind a second-inning grand slam by sophomore catcher Amelia Lech, her first career home run.

Maryland’s sole loss of the weekend came to Cal Baptist, but it finished on a high note with a 4-2 win over North Dakota State.

“We’re proud of this and this is the way we think this team to play softball playing every game,” head coach Mark Montgomery said after the win over Oregon. “Hopefully we’re able to keep this going and just get ready for what’s next.”

Junior outfielder Jaeda McFarland had a big weekend at the plate, racking up eight hits to bring her average to .471 through five games. Fifth-year infielder Mackense Greico hit .467 and tallied eight RBIs.

Courtney Wyche, a senior pitcher, had a strong showing too, throwing 13.2 innings, striking out 11 and picking up two wins in three games started. Senior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck started the team’s other two games — both wins — and struck out nine, allowing just four earned runs in 11.1 innings pitched.

The Terps also stole 12 bases, a stat that they ranked seventh in nationally last year.

Maryland’s next game is against Virginia on Friday at 2:30 p.m., a part of the the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Penn State on Saturday. Emmett Siegel recapped the game and Sam Oshtry provided takeaways.

No. 8 Terps women’s basketball overcame rough three-point shooting and beat Illinois, 82-71, on Sunday. Damon Brooks Jr. had the gamer.

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse lost its first regular-season game since 2020 to Loyola (Md.) over the weekend, and Colin McNamara covered it.

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse dominated Saint Joseph’s to start its season. Ryan Alonardo told the story of Saturday’s matinee.

Maryland wrestling won its first Big Ten dual match since Jan. 10, 2016, beating Purdue and celebrating accordingly.

Terps gymnastics defeated Rutgers on Saturday.

Maryland tennis went 2-0 over the weekend.

Maryland track and field athletes came close to or broke multiple program records over the weekend.

Former Maryland men’s soccer star Chris Rindov signed with Sporting Kansas City of the MLS.

Maryland baseball players Matt Shaw and Jason Savacool were named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list.

Maryland men’s golf finished the first round of the Puerto Rico Classic in 13th place.

