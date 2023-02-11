How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State

After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball opens up a two-game homestand, starting with the first of two games against Penn State this season.

Penn State is currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, checking in at No. 62 in the NET ranking and 56th on KenPom.com. The Nittany Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Wisconsin and a road loss to a struggling Nebraska team. Despite this, Penn State is still a dangerous team. Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who is likely to be named First Team All-Big Ten this season, Penn State has impressive wins over No. 18 Indiana and Michigan. But like Maryland, Penn State has had a hard time winning on the road; the Nittany Lions are 1-6 in road games.

To stay consistent in the postseason picture, Maryland needs this win. The XFINITY Center is projected to get its largest crowd of the season, with student tickets sold out and few general public tickets available.

The numbers

Maryland: 16-8, 7-6 Big Ten

Penn State: 14-10, 5-8 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Maryland leads 15-13

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -8

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Feb. 11, 12:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Len Elmore (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Penn State preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Wrapping up Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at MSU and looking ahead

Maryland men’s basketball can’t overcome poor shooting, falls to Michigan State, 63-58

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball hammers Minnesota, 81-46

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt