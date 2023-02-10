MM 2.10: Former Terp Bruno Fernando traded to Atlanta Hawks

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Bruno Fernando was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
Fernando, who played two seasons at Maryland from 2017-19, has been a reliable bench piece for the Rockets in his fourth NBA season, averaging 5.1 points, five rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He also started four games.
In his two years with the Terps, Fernando was a menace down low, being named to the All-Big Ten freshman team in his first season and earning First Team All-Big Ten and Honorable Mention All-American honors in his second. He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in program history in rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.6) per game as well as posting the program’s second-best career field goal percentage (.595).
Fernando is familiar with the Hawks organization, as it was the franchise that drafted him 34th overall in 2019. After two seasons, he was traded to the Boston Celtics and only a few months later traded once again to the Rockets.
The Hawks’ next game is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the San Antonio Spurs.
In other news
Dylan Manfre recapped No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Northwestern.
Maryland softball kicked its season off with a win over No. 22 Oregon, its first season-opening win over a ranked opponent in 15 years.
Maryland women’s basketball was placed as a No. 3 seed in an early reveal of the top-16 rankings from the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee.
Maryland men’s soccer released its 2023 spring schedule.
Terps wrestling was ranked No. 25 and No. 28 by Flo Sports and InterMat, respectively.
Maryland tennis had two pairs ranked in the most recent ITA doubles rankings.
Maryland baseball pitcher Jason Savacool was ranked as the No. 10 pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 season.
Maryland track and field is at Liberty and Clemson this weekend for a pair of events.
