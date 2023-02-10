MM 2.10: Former Terp Bruno Fernando traded to Atlanta Hawks

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Bruno Fernando was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Fernando, who played two seasons at Maryland from 2017-19, has been a reliable bench piece for the Rockets in his fourth NBA season, averaging 5.1 points, five rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He also started four games.

In his two years with the Terps, Fernando was a menace down low, being named to the All-Big Ten freshman team in his first season and earning First Team All-Big Ten and Honorable Mention All-American honors in his second. He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in program history in rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.6) per game as well as posting the program’s second-best career field goal percentage (.595).

Fernando is familiar with the Hawks organization, as it was the franchise that drafted him 34th overall in 2019. After two seasons, he was traded to the Boston Celtics and only a few months later traded once again to the Rockets.

The Hawks’ next game is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the San Antonio Spurs.

In other news

Dylan Manfre recapped No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Northwestern.

Maryland softball kicked its season off with a win over No. 22 Oregon, its first season-opening win over a ranked opponent in 15 years.





Maryland takes down No. 22 Oregon and picks up their first season opener victory over a ranked opponent since 2008!



| https://t.co/4NBCzAAtKy pic.twitter.com/im2KhzHwde — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 10, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball was placed as a No. 3 seed in an early reveal of the top-16 rankings from the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee.

Maryland men’s soccer released its 2023 spring schedule.

Spring season loading...



The boys are back on the field soon!



More: https://t.co/z8peHfgr9d pic.twitter.com/Q1xisqJpq0 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) February 9, 2023

Terps wrestling was ranked No. 25 and No. 28 by Flo Sports and InterMat, respectively.

Coming in at #25 and #28 in this week's rankings!



Four duals left before postseason competition begins#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/O0CijN1UzG — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 9, 2023

Maryland tennis had two pairs ranked in the most recent ITA doubles rankings.

Terps are in the @ita_tennis doubles rankings heading into this weekend’s matches! #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/1aC5dHpPL3 — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) February 9, 2023

Maryland baseball pitcher Jason Savacool was ranked as the No. 10 pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 season.

Maryland track and field is at Liberty and Clemson this weekend for a pair of events.