MM 2.1: Maryland baseball’s Luke Shliger named D1Baseball’s top catcher in preseason rankings

Maryland baseball junior catcher Luke Shliger was given some major recognition after his breakout season last year, being named to D1Baseball.com’s Preseason All-American first team and also being recognized as the No. 1 catcher in its preseason player position rankings.

Shliger solidified himself as one of the most consistent bats in the Terps’ lineup during the team’s run to the Big Ten regular-season title and hosting an NCAA Regional in 2022, with a monster hitting split of .353/.495/.602. His .353 batting average led the team. He also contributed 12 home runs and 58 RBIs.

With a chunk of last year’s core gone, head coach Rob Vaughn will expect the catcher who batted first in the rotation last season to play a key role for this year’s Terps squad. He’ll have some help from junior shortstop Matt Shaw and senior third baseman Nick Lorusso, among others, as Maryland looks to build on last year’s success in its 2023 campaign.

In other news

Former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was voted to the NFL All-Rookie Team by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was with his players who are participating in the 2023 Senior Bowl in Alabama.

Playing at the top of her game, Maryland women’s basketball guard Diamond Miller was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List as one of the top shooting guards in the country.

Former Maryland men's lacrosse standout Jon Donville had a massive performance in the NLL.