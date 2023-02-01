Four-star linebacker Michael Harris commits to Maryland football

Four-star linebacker Michael Harris signed with Maryland football Wednesday during a ceremony at his high school.

His twin brother Andrew signed with UCF at the same ceremony.

Harris plays at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 330 player and No. 38 linebacker in the class of 2023.

The Harris brothers committed to future Big 12 member UCF on July 6, and both decommitted on Dec. 18, just three days before early national signing day, choosing to wait until Feb. 1 to make a final decision.

Michael, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, only played in six games as a junior in 2021, according to On3. However, he came back in a massive way in 2022. According to MaxPreps, Michael had 104 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks and three caused fumbles.

Harris participated in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 3. He’ll join three-star Daniel Wingate as incoming freshmen linebackers.

In addition to their football success, the Jamaica-born twins also thrived in track and field during their high school careers. Along with Maryland and UCF, Michigan State was in the twins’ initial top three.

Harris will look to provide an immediate boost to Maryland’s front seven, which should be much improved from 2022. Harris will join forces with promising rising sophomores Jaishawn Barham, a freshman All-American, and Caleb Wheatland among others in the linebacker room.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley signed four blue-chip prospects in the class of 2023: Harris, athlete Rico Walker and edge rushers Neeo Avery and Dylan Gooden.