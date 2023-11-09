MM 11.9: Four Terps start season on NBA rosters

By Christian Andriolas
Four former Terps are on NBA rosters this season, with each making an impact on their respective teams two weeks into the season.
Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been the best of the bunch, averaging career highs in almost every statistical category. He’s managed 11.2 points per game, shooting an incredible 73.7% from the field to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game. He also leads the league in three-point percentage (66.7%).
Smith posted a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night.
Stix tonight:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 9, 2023
16 points (season high)
11 rebounds (season high) pic.twitter.com/Bjhrihjq7E
Guard Aaron Wiggins has found a role with a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Despite averaging almost seven fewer minutes per game than last season, he’s still averaging close to five points per game while shooting a career-best 63% from the field.
The Sacramento Kings have two former Terps on their roster: Kevin Huerter and Alex Len.
Huerter has struggled out of the gates after a breakout year last season, managing just 7.8 points per game on 32.7% shooting. Len, meanwhile, has only played in three games so far.
In other news
Emmett Siegel provided his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Check out the odds for every Big Ten football game this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wednesday marked the first day recruits could sign with their respective teams for all sports except football, and Maryland teams were able to officially introduce their 2024 recruiting classes.
Thrilled to officially welcome @kynwalker_24, @AvaMckennie and Breanna Williams to our Maryland Family! ❤️https://t.co/tnVu0Gv8pN#BuiltForIt— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 8, 2023
National Signing Day is almost here!— Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) November 7, 2023
Can’t wait to welcome the next generation to the family!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/1zfNfwBHal
Welcome to the BEST four years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7UZweFHHUT— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 8, 2023
The newest Dirty Terps are coming home!#DirtyTerps | #NSD pic.twitter.com/6kDrxG5JOE— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) November 8, 2023
It's official! ✍️— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 8, 2023
Welcome to Maryland, Ellie!#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/NuKpmDcpsd
Welcome to College Park, Ella! #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/PICkJvcmDf— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 8, 2023
THREAD:— Brian (@Brian_Melanson_) November 8, 2023
As national signing day comes to a close across the country, Maryland Volleyball announced it has inked two players ahead of its 2024-2025 schedule.
Lilly Wagner and Katherine Scherer both intend to graduate early and join Maryland ahead of the 2023-2024 spring season.
Head Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer announces nationally ranked recruiting class on Signing Day#GRITThttps://t.co/yq764SDNkl— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) November 8, 2023
The full take from @alextclemsen pic.twitter.com/ysH7RKsNkB— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 9, 2023
First one of the day!— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) November 8, 2023
Welcome to College Park, Matti!#FearTheTurtle | @MattiB1122 pic.twitter.com/t1r4L0ISrT
Our newest Terp!— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) November 8, 2023
Excited to have you on campus, @2024graciew #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/YzP94D70g5
Our mood after a great signing day— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) November 8, 2023
Learn more about Sarah, Rayna and Nicollette below ⤵️
https://t.co/o5LbUCC1C6 pic.twitter.com/QEgZkXiSkl
SIGNED‼️— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) November 8, 2023
Welcome to the #TerpFamily, Anna Pillard! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/PS3Ymqmsgn
SIGNED‼️— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) November 8, 2023
Welcome to the #TerpFamily, Will Gregware #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/hD3dei3nUX
Welcome to the #TerpFamily, Oliwia Orlinska #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/1XmLpRQVTk— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 8, 2023
Coming to College Park, Ema Kovacevic!#TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/Oo5JCUsejp— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 8, 2023
Welcome to the #TerpFamily, Evelyn Rogers! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/Dj1lkVZW1N— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) November 8, 2023
Loading comments...