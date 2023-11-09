MM 11.9: Four Terps start season on NBA rosters

By Christian Andriolas

Four former Terps are on NBA rosters this season, with each making an impact on their respective teams two weeks into the season.

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been the best of the bunch, averaging career highs in almost every statistical category. He’s managed 11.2 points per game, shooting an incredible 73.7% from the field to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game. He also leads the league in three-point percentage (66.7%).

Smith posted a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night.

Stix tonight:



16 points (season high)

11 rebounds (season high) pic.twitter.com/Bjhrihjq7E — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 9, 2023

Guard Aaron Wiggins has found a role with a young Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Despite averaging almost seven fewer minutes per game than last season, he’s still averaging close to five points per game while shooting a career-best 63% from the field.

The Sacramento Kings have two former Terps on their roster: Kevin Huerter and Alex Len.

Huerter has struggled out of the gates after a breakout year last season, managing just 7.8 points per game on 32.7% shooting. Len, meanwhile, has only played in three games so far.

In other news

Emmett Siegel provided his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Check out the odds for every Big Ten football game this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wednesday marked the first day recruits could sign with their respective teams for all sports except football, and Maryland teams were able to officially introduce their 2024 recruiting classes.

National Signing Day is almost here!



Can’t wait to welcome the next generation to the family!#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/1zfNfwBHal — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) November 7, 2023

Welcome to the BEST four years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7UZweFHHUT — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 8, 2023

THREAD:



As national signing day comes to a close across the country, Maryland Volleyball announced it has inked two players ahead of its 2024-2025 schedule.



Lilly Wagner and Katherine Scherer both intend to graduate early and join Maryland ahead of the 2023-2024 spring season. — Brian (@Brian_Melanson_) November 8, 2023

Head Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer announces nationally ranked recruiting class on Signing Day#GRITThttps://t.co/yq764SDNkl — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) November 8, 2023