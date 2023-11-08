MM 11.8: Three-star offensive tackle Samir Camacho decommits from Maryland football

Three-star offensive tackle Samir Camacho announced Tuesday his decommitment from Maryland football, becoming the fourth Terp commit in the 2024 class to reopen their recruitment.

Last week, fellow three-star offensive tackle Donavan Thompson also backed out of his pledge to play for the Terps, bringing Maryland’s number of commits in the class down to 19 — seven of which are offensive linemen.

Camacho initially announced his intentions to play for Maryland back on Aug. 13, also fielding offers from TCU, Duke and UTSA.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Camacho is the No. 86 offensive tackle in his class and No. 154 overall player from the state of Texas.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball won its season opener against Mount St. Mary’s, 68-53. Colin McNamara had the game story, while Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes shared their instant reactions on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Jack Parry provided his takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Harvard.

Jon Iacovacci checked in on Terps in the NFL.

Eight Maryland wrestlers garnered national ranks.

Eight Terps in the @InterMat polls as King and Dom enter the rankings for the first time this season #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/eT7IWaqOit — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 7, 2023

Delmar Glaze, Antwain Littleton II and Donnell Brown will be Maryland football’s captains Saturday against Nebraska.