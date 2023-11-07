MM 11.7: Maryland softball announces hiring of Jen Lapicki as assistant coach

Maryland softball on Monday announced the hiring of Jen Lapicki as an assistant coach. Lapicki spent the previous three seasons as an associate head coach at Fordham, which won a conference tournament title and made an appearance in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Lapicki joins Katey Hendershott as assistants on head coach Lauren Karn’s first staff with the program. Karn was hired in late August.

“I am excited to join a program that is committed to competing for championships on the field, while creating an all around impactful student-athlete experience,” Lapicki said in a release. “I look forward to hitting the ground running.”

Prior to her stint at Fordham, Lapicki was the head coach at Holy Cross for five years. Before that, she spent one season as the head coach of the New Jersey Breakers — a youth developmental program — and also served as an assistant at both Princeton and Iona.

“The way [Lapicki] can connect with her student-athletes as she works to grow their skills both on and off the field is remarkable,” Karn said. “She will be a huge asset to our program and I’m looking forward to the growth we will see offensively under her guidance.”

In other news

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball began its season with a 98-75 win over Harvard. Ryan Alonardo had the game story.

Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s season opener against Mount St. Mary’s.

Colin McNamara wrote about how the Terps’ incoming transfers have improved their depth and athleticism.

Maryland basketball legend Walt Williams joined the Under The Shell Podcast.

Chodes and Emmett Siegel previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s season on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Chodes also dished out position grades for Maryland football after its loss to Penn State.

After a 13-year professional career, former Maryland men’s lacrosse goalie Brian Phipps announced his retirement.

I have decided that my lacrosse playing career has come to an end. I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in my career, over the last 30+ years- too many people to name. It’s been one hell of a ride. Thank you.

AYLA, Severn, Terps, Machine, Bayhawks, Whips pic.twitter.com/Iz6EI8Oddd — Brian Phipps (@bphipper30) November 6, 2023

Maryland volleyball announced that Friday’s home match against No. 2 Wisconsin is sold out.