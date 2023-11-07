Terps in the NFL: Diggs continues phenomenal season with another TD

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs continued Sunday night to build his All-Pro case, scoring once again against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Diggs had six receptions and 86 yards against the Bengals, including a touchdown to bring his season total to seven.
17+14=6‼️— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2023
: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/1t4TtjsYPb
Diggs has had a phenomenal year, leading the league in targets and receptions while ranking third in receiving yards and touchdowns. Through nine weeks, only he and Tyreek Hill lay claim to top-three marks in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions.
Maryland’s two rookie cornerbacks matched up on Sunday, with Deonte Banks (New York Giants) and Jakorian Bennett (Las Vegas Raiders) playing on the same field for the first time since college.
What wasn’t expected was for Banks, a first-rounder, to have his worst game of the season, while Jakorian Bennett had his best.
Banks gave up six receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards, compiling a 28.1 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In the past three games, Banks has given up a total of 306 yards on 20 receptions. After being targeted minimally all season, he’s been targeted 35 times in the past three games. Banks did end up with four tackles, a run stop and a pass breakup.
Bennett has been struggling all season, having his playing time cut by poor performances or injury. But on Sunday, he finally got a good chunk of snaps and performed well against the Giants. According to PFF, Bennett was targeted three times, only surrendering a six-yard reception and generating a pass breakup and a tackle. PFF graded Bennett’s coverage and overall defensive grade as his bests this season — potentially a sign of better results in the future.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson continues to generate pressure and was credited with a sack and two run stops in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Quinton Jefferson putting on moves pic.twitter.com/2Bu2cRyUM7— New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) November 7, 2023
Jefferson has registered a sack in three straight games, totaling six sacks on the season, tied for the third-most among defensive linemen. Jefferson also has 18 total pressures this season, leading a Jets defensive front that has been excellent.
Other players
- Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had three receptions for 28 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore had three receptions for 44 yards and a fumble in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
- New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson managed one tackle in a loss to the Washington Commanders.
- Patriots kicker Chad Ryland was perfect on a field goal and two extra point attempts.
- Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods had two total tackles in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
- Bears defensive tackle Yannick Ngakoue registered two pressures and a tackle.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett saw 31 snaps in a loss to the Houston Texans.
- Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross played 21 snaps in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.
- Bills running back Ty Johnson had eight total snaps, including a 17-yard kickoff return.
- Titans offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan saw three snaps on the offensive line and three on special teams against the Steelers.
- Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. did not play in a win against the Titans.
- Browns guard Michael Dunn and Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage are both on injured reserve.
- Tyler Mabry (Seahawks), Jake Funk (Dolphins) and Byron Cowart (Dolphins) remained on practice squads.
