Terps in the NFL: Diggs continues phenomenal season with another TD

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs continued Sunday night to build his All-Pro case, scoring once again against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs had six receptions and 86 yards against the Bengals, including a touchdown to bring his season total to seven.

Diggs has had a phenomenal year, leading the league in targets and receptions while ranking third in receiving yards and touchdowns. Through nine weeks, only he and Tyreek Hill lay claim to top-three marks in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions.

Maryland’s two rookie cornerbacks matched up on Sunday, with Deonte Banks (New York Giants) and Jakorian Bennett (Las Vegas Raiders) playing on the same field for the first time since college.

What wasn’t expected was for Banks, a first-rounder, to have his worst game of the season, while Jakorian Bennett had his best.

Banks gave up six receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards, compiling a 28.1 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In the past three games, Banks has given up a total of 306 yards on 20 receptions. After being targeted minimally all season, he’s been targeted 35 times in the past three games. Banks did end up with four tackles, a run stop and a pass breakup.

Bennett has been struggling all season, having his playing time cut by poor performances or injury. But on Sunday, he finally got a good chunk of snaps and performed well against the Giants. According to PFF, Bennett was targeted three times, only surrendering a six-yard reception and generating a pass breakup and a tackle. PFF graded Bennett’s coverage and overall defensive grade as his bests this season — potentially a sign of better results in the future.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson continues to generate pressure and was credited with a sack and two run stops in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quinton Jefferson putting on moves pic.twitter.com/2Bu2cRyUM7 — New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) November 7, 2023

Jefferson has registered a sack in three straight games, totaling six sacks on the season, tied for the third-most among defensive linemen. Jefferson also has 18 total pressures this season, leading a Jets defensive front that has been excellent.

