How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s

After a 234-day offseason, Maryland men’s basketball is back. The Terps return to Xfinity Center to face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in their first game of the 2023-24 season.

The Terps enter their second year under head coach Kevin Willard, looking to better his first season, where they lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Records are from the 2022-23 season.

Maryland: 22-13, 11-9 Big Ten

Mount St. Mary’s: 13-20, 8-12 MAAC

All-time series: Maryland leads, 10-0

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -20.5

How to watch and listen

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Plus — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Tyler Lochte (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s preview

Podcast: Basketball season is here!

Maryland men’s basketball’s freshmen are ready to make an immediate impact

Maryland men’s basketball’s ambitions rest on the shoulders of its returning core

Transfers have improved Maryland men’s basketball’s depth and athleticism

Notes from Maryland men’s basketball media day

Maryland men’s basketball picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason media poll

MM 10.26: Julian Reese named to Karl Malone Award watch list

MM 10.25: Jahmir Young named to Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

MM 10.9: Jahmir Young and Julian Reese earn Big Ten preseason honors