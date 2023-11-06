Podcast: Basketball season is here!

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes preview the Maryland men’s basketball season with the Terps’ first game just one day away.

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

What can we expect from this year’s Maryland men’s basketball team?

Keys to success for the Terps

What we’re watching for in the season opener against Mount St. Mary’s

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.