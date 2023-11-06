MM 11.6: Maryland wrestling begins season with win at American U

No. 21 Maryland wrestling began its season Thursday on a winning note, taking down American U, 30-7.

The Terps, which have six wrestlers ranked by FloWrestling, won eight of the last nine bouts.

The dominant victory was propelled by two wins by technical fall and two by majority decision, each of which gave the Terps bonus points. Jaxon Smith and Kal Miller recorded the wins by tech fall.

Penn State transfer Seth Nevills secured the team victory with a 6-2 decision in his heavyweight matchup.

The Terps will take part in the Tiger Style Invite, hosted by Missouri, next Saturday.

In other news

Maryland football dropped its fourth consecutive game in a loss to Penn State, 51-15. Emmett Siegel had the story and Andrew Chodes provided takeaways.

Siegel also analyzed Maryland men’s basketball’s returning core.

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball’s season opener against Harvard. Jack Parry examined Shyanne Sellers’ role with Maryland women’s basketball this season.

Maryland field hockey was selected as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament following its 1-0 loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Ryan Martin covered the eventful weekend.

Brain Melanson recapped Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 losses to Michigan State and Michigan this weekend.

Maryland men’s soccer’s Kimani Stewart-Baynes was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Alonardo had the story.

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs scored a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills.