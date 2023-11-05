Maryland field hockey earns No. 4 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Old Dominion in first round

After advancing to the Big Ten championship game, Maryland field hockey (16-5, 6-2 Big Ten) was named the No. 4 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and as such, will host Old Dominion (14-5, 6-1 Big East) in the first round. The game is set for Friday at noon and will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus.

Eight of Maryland’s 16 wins this season came against ranked opponents, and it finished the year having won nine of its final 11 games. Both losses came against No. 2-seed Northwestern.

If it defeats Old Dominion, Maryland will play the winner of Virginia/Saint Joseph’s on Sunday. Maryland beat Virginia, 2-1, on Sept. 18.

The Terps, who have made the Final Four in each of the past two seasons, were also elected as hosts last year (No. 3-seed).

“We’re super excited about the reality that we’re in the NCAA Tournament,” Maryland head coach Missy Meharg said after the Northwestern loss. “... We learned so much from the [Big Ten] Tournament … and I love the way this year’s team gives 100% of what they have.”