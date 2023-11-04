How to watch Maryland football vs. No. 9 Penn State

After a rough October, Maryland football looks to turn the page against No. 9 Penn State.

The Terps have lost three straight games and have yet to clinch a bowl after going 5-0 in September. The Terps can clinch bowl eligibility with a win against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten)

Penn State: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Penn State leads, 42-3-1

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Penn State -8.5, O/U 50

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Fox — Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland football vs. No. 9 Penn State preview

Maryland football continues to spiral in 33-27 loss to Northwestern

Takeaways from Maryland football’s loss at Northwestern

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Northwestern

After an October to forget, Maryland football has one month to correct course

Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 9

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.