Maryland men’s soccer’s Kimani Stewart-Baynes named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Maryland men’s soccer’s Kimani Stewart-Baynes was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Friday.

Stewart-Baynes is accompanied in earning All-Big Ten honors by center back William Kulvik, who earned a spot on the all-league second team. Kento Abe also received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Stewart-Baynes is the fourth Maryland player to earn freshman of the year honors in the Big Ten and the first since Joshua Bolma in 2021. The Toronto native had a successful season, contributing with three goals and seven assists, tied for the most in the Big Ten.

One of his standout performances was a two-goal, one assist showing in a 6-4 win over Villanova.

Kulvik provided a strong presence on the defensive end, partnering effectively with fellow center back Bjarne Thiesen. Kulvik started 13 games during the season, playing the full 90 minutes in 11. He had previously been recognized as an All-Big Ten freshman team selection in 2021.

Abe was a valuable leader for the Terps, leveraging his four years of experience at College Park. He even wore the captain’s armband at various points during this season. Abe played the full 90 minutes in five games and contributed an assist.