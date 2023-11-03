MM 11.3: Maryland tennis players finish second day of ITA Fall National Championships

By Drew Owens

Maryland tennis players Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar finished their two days of competition at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego, California.

Cadar entered the competition being qualified for both singles and doubles competition, but fell to Malaika Rapolu (Texas) in singles. She then beat LSU’s Kinaa Graham in a consolation match.

Cadar’s next singles match will come on Friday at 10 a.m. against Esha Velaga (UPenn).

Brumfield qualified in doubles with Cadar for the second year in a row. They beat a duo from UC Santa Barbara in three sets before falling to a pair from Temple on Thursday.

In other news

Maryland field hockey beat Iowa, 2-0, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Ryan Martin detailed the game.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about how Maryland women’s basketball improved its size in the offseason.

Maryland football’s 2024 schedule was released.

Maryland wrestling began its season with a victory over American U.

Maryland track and field’s Katie Altieri received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.