Maryland football’s full 2024 schedule released

Maryland football’s conference schedule for the 2024 season was released Thursday by the Big Ten, finalizing the Terps’ full slate.

Next season will be the Big Ten’s first under the “Flex Protect XVIII” model, which features a rotation of permanent protected rivals and eight other rotating opponents. Maryland’s permanent rival is Rutgers.

The Terps will kick off their 2024 season on Aug. 31 against UConn before beginning conference play at home against Michigan State on Sept. 7 — the first matchup between any Big Ten teams next year.

After its game against the Spartans, Maryland will revert back to nonconference play for games against Virginia and Villanova before traveling to Indiana on Sept. 28.

The Terps’ first of two byes — the second of which comes the week of Nov. 2 — comes before they return home for a game against Northwestern (Oct. 12) and their first-ever matchup against USC (Oct. 19).

The Terps will then head back on the road to take on Minnesota the following Saturday, and after a bye will travel out west on Nov. 9 to face Oregon — another program first.

Maryland will play its final home games of the season over the course of the next two weeks, with matchups against Rutgers (Nov. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 23).

The Terps’ regular season will conclude on Nov. 30 at Penn State.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Maryland football’s 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 vs. UConn

Sept. 7 vs. Michigan State

Sept. 14 at Virginia

Sept. 21 vs. Villanova

Sept. 28 at Indiana

Oct. 12 vs. Northwestern

Oct. 19 vs. USC

Oct. 26 at Minnesota

Nov. 9 at Oregon

Nov. 16 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 23 vs. Iowa

Nov. 30 at Penn State