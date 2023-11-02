MM 11.2: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Davey O’Brien QB class of 2023

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football’s Taulia Tagovailoa was one of 35 quarterbacks named Tuesday to the Davey O’Brien QB class of 2023. Tagovailoa is now an official candidate to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Tagovailoa currently leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,200), passing touchdowns (19) and points accounted for (140). He does, however, have six interceptions, which is the fourth-most in the conference.

Tagovailoa has quarterbacked the Terps to a 5-3 record this season, with the team currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The 16 semifinalists and three finalists for the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award will be announced later this month. The winner will be announced on Dec. 8.

In other news

Emmett Siegel analyzed Maryland football’s disastrous October.

Maryland men’s basketball has high expectations for its freshmen heading into the season. Andrew Chodes had the story.

Six Maryland field hockey players earned All-Big Ten honors. Ryan Martin had the story and previewed the Terps’ match against No. 7 Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

A shoutout to the 2023 #B1GFH All-Big Ten First Team, Second Team and Sportsmanship Award honorees! pic.twitter.com/MXL5ZWIC8U — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 1, 2023

The Maryland tennis doubles duo of Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar won their first match at the ITA Fall National Championship. Cadar fell in her first singles match.

ITA Fall National Championship Scoring Update:



Brumfield/ Cadar def. Honer/ Reuter (UCSB): 1-6, 6-2, 10-6 #TerpTennis — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 2, 2023