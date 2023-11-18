How to watch Maryland football vs. Michigan

Maryland football wraps up its home slate on Saturday against No. 3 Michigan.

After clinching bowl eligibility against Nebraska last week, Maryland football’s seniors, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, will play in SECU Stadium for the last time.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 6-4, 3-4 Big Ten

Michigan: 10-0, 7-0 Big Ten

All-time series: Michigan leads, 10-1

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Michigan -19.5, O/U 43

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 12:00 p.m ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports

