Maryland volleyball falls to Indiana, 3-1

Coming off a sweep over Ohio State, Maryland volleyball traveled to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.

After being swept by the Hoosiers last time, Maryland was unable to turn the tables, as it lost 3-1 (21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25).

Three total Hoosiers recorded double-digit kills, and Candela Alonso-Corcelles led the way with 22 kills. Indiana finished with a .238 hitting percentage to Maryland’s measly .147.

Outside of being outhit, Indiana recorded more assists, service aces and solo blocks than Maryland. The Terps also had more attack errors and block errors.

Maryland jumped out to a strong lead in the first three sets, but often surrendered its advantage.

It was all Erin Morrissey early on for the Terps. The junior outside hitter came into Friday night’s contest after a career-high 12-kill performance against Ohio State. She recorded Maryland’s first four points with three kills and a block assist.

“She made really good shot selections, she was also passing very well,” head coach Adam Hughes said. “I think she’s frustrated that she wasn’t able to close a little bit better, but I thought she had a pretty good night.”

Morrissey recorded her fourth of six first-set kills to keep Maryland in front, 11-10.

Up to that point, there had been no runs longer than two points in the first set. Looking to draw ahead, Indiana uncorked a 5-0 run with back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Morgan Geddes and an ace from freshman libero Ramsey Gary to take a 16-13 lead.

Senior middle blocker Anastasia Russ did her best to keep the Terps competitive with three late kills before two more from Morrissey. Despite their efforts, the Hoosiers squeaked by with the 25-21 first-set victory.

Taking a page out of Morrissey’s book, senior pin hitter Samantha Schnitta recorded three kills early in the second set, but the Terps still trailed, 6-5. Four Maryland errors and a bad set deepened its hole to six.

Back-to-back kills from Alonso-Corcelles put Indiana firmly in the driver’s seat up 20-12.

Never backing down, a 6-0 Maryland run with another ace from Morrissey edged them back into the match. Needing overtime to crown a victory, two straight kills from Schnitta launched the Terps on a 4-0 run to take a 26-24 win.

Both sides were inefficient, though, as the Terps and Hoosiers both hit below .200 in the set.

Maryland stormed out of the gates with a 5-1 run in the third set.

Alonso-Corcelles kept Indiana alive with a kill and a service ace to tie the contest at 16. Going ahead on a 5-1 run, two kills from Alonso-Corcelles and one from Kaley Rammelsberg secured the third-set victory, 25-23.

The Hoosiers finally had a strong start in the fourth set with a 5-1 lead behind two kills from Alonso-Corcelles. Three more kills put Indiana firmly in front with a 10-3 lead before a Maryland timeout.

Maryland tried to capitalize on three straight errors, but it was to no avail.

Out of a timeout, Indiana put the match away with a 6-1 run with kills from Tatum and Alonso-Corcelles. The Terps only mustered four more points, as an ace from Alonso-Corcelles put the capper on the contest as Indiana prevailed, 25-14.

Three things to know

1. Morrissey stifled after a hot start. After a career-high 12 kills on Sunday against Ohio State, Morrissey seemed to be on pace for another great night with six kills in the first set. She was limited to just four over the next three sets.

2. Errors again. With the first three sets all being close, Maryland’s 25 errors may have cost it again.

3. Familiar foe. Indiana head coach Steve Airs led the Terps from 2014-2017, with current Maryland head coach Adam Hughes serving under him for a number of years. Aris came out on top Friday.