MM 11.17: Tarheeb Still named National Defensive Back of the Week

Maryland football’s Tarheeb Still was named the Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week, it was announced Thursday.

Still had two interceptions and seven tackles in Maryland’s 13-10 win over Nebraska, a performance that also earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

After his performance last Saturday, Still moved into the Big Ten lead with five interceptions this season, which is tied for second nationally. He is one of three players in the FBS to have two or more interceptions in multiple games this year.

Still’s five interceptions this season are the most by a Maryland player since Tre Watson in 2018.

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball was blown out by UConn, 80-48.