MM 11.16: Young and Sellers named to Wooden Award watch list

Maryland men’s basketball’s Jahmir Young and Terps women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers were each named to their respective league’s preseason Top 50 Wooden Award watch list, it was announced Tuesday. The Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the nation.

Through three games, Young leads the Terps in both points (14.7) and assists (5.7) per game. His eight total takeaways also rank first. He was previously named an All-Big Ten preseason selection.

Sellers has been by far the most productive player on the women’s team, averaging 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. In Maryland’s loss to South Carolina, Sellers led all scorers with 21 points.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball’s game against No. 8 UConn.

Maryland football equipment director Drew Hampton joined the Under The Shell podcast.

Colin McNamara looked at the odds for each game involving a Big Ten football team this coming weekend.