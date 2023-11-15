Odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 12

With two weeks of Big Ten football remaining, all 14 teams will push for a strong end of the season.

Here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: All games will be played on Saturday, Nov. 18. Rankings are from the most recent College Football Playoff poll. Odds are not available for Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State.

Purdue (-3) at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

O/U: 46.5

In a week stacked with competitive matchups, Purdue (3-7) at Northwestern (5-5) has the closest spread. Despite having two more wins and home-field advantage, Northwestern is the underdog. The Wildcats have won two of their last three games, defeating Maryland and Wisconsin, in what has been a surprisingly positive season.

Meanwhile, Purdue is fresh off a convincing 49-30 win over Minnesota, in which running backs Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. combined for 275 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

No. 3 Michigan (-19) at Maryland, 12 p.m.

O/U: 50.5

In what is a potential look-ahead game for Michigan (10-0), Maryland (6-4) looks for a monumental win. The Terps clinched bowl eligibility for the third straight season with a 13-10 win over Nebraska last week, but have still underperformed compared to their expectations.

Michigan removed Penn State from Big Ten championship contention last week with a 24-15 win, and will now attempt to brush off the Terps with Ohio State looming.

Illinois at No. 16 Iowa (-3.5), 12 p.m.

O/U: 30.5

Illinois (5-5) at Iowa (8-2) has the lowest over/under matchup of the week, in large part due to the Hawkeyes’ top-three scoring defense and bottom-two scoring offense in the Big Ten. Iowa and Illinois are both on two-game winning streaks, during which the Hawkeyes allowed seven total points and the Fighting Illini won each game by three points or less.

Michigan State at Indiana (-4.5), 12 p.m.

O/U: 47

Michigan State vs. Indiana is a battle of the Big Ten’s worst. Each hold a 3-7 overall record and a 1-6 conference record. Indiana lost to Illinois, 48-45, in overtime last week, and was led by Donaven McCulley, who hauled in 137 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan State is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, though, scoring just three point against Ohio State.

Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State (-27.5), 4 p.m.

O/U: 49

Minnesota (5-5) vs. Ohio State (10-0) is a similar matchup to Maryland vs. Michigan: a national contender looking forward to next week and weaker opponent looking for a program-altering win. The large spread reflects that. Minnesota is the loser of two straight, while the Buckeyes have not lost since last year’s national semifinal against Georgia. As the spread indicates, this game should not be competitive for long.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-4.5), 7:30 p.m.

O/U: 37

Nebraska (5-5) and Wisconsin (5-5) are both jousting for position in the Big Ten West standings. However, Nebraska is on a two-game losing streak after losing consecutive games by three points, and Wisconsin is on a three-game losing streak. Both defenses have played well, though, which may lead to a low-scoring affair.