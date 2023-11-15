MM 11.15: Maryland baseball releases 2024 schedule

Maryland baseball announced its schedule for the 2024 regular season Tuesday.

Maryland will host Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois and Penn State in Big Ten play, traveling to face Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska and Rutgers.

The Terps will start their season away from home at Georgia Southern from Feb. 16-18. They will also participate in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas, from Feb. 23-25, facing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Pittsburgh and Washington.

Maryland will host its home opener on Feb. 20 against Mount St. Mary’s, followed by a home contest the next week against Georgetown on Feb. 27. The Terps’ only home non-conference series will be against Bryant from March 1-3.

A pivotal stretch will come in mid-May, when Maryland plays two games against Boston College and one against West Virginia in a span of three days. Boston College was ranked No. 22 in RPI last year, and West Virginia — ranked No. 27 in RPI last season — brings back enough talent to compete for the Big 12 title again.

Other notable non-conference matchups season are a series at Charlotte (No. 65 RPI in 2023), a series at Portland (No. 106) and midweek games against James Madison (No. 100) and Delaware (No. 111).

In other news

Jon Iacovacci recapped how Terps in the NFL fared this past week.

Maryland football announced its captains for its upcoming game against No. 2 Michigan.

Several Maryland wrestlers garnered national ranks ahead of the team’s bout against No. 18 Pittsburgh.

Rankings update!



Eight Terps remain in the @InterMat rankings and @kalmiller2 continues to climb both polls after his big weekend.#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/RGKrO8PeEC — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 14, 2023

Jahmir Young and Shyanne Sellers were named to preseason top 50 lists for the Wooden Award. The award is given to the most outstanding player in college basketball — one for the top men’s player and another for the top women’s player.