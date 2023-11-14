MM 11.14: Maryland football earns pair of Big Ten weekly awards

Two Maryland football players earned Big Ten weekly awards Monday. Kicker Jack Howes was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and defensive back Tarheeb Still was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Howes went 2-for-2 on fourth-quarter field goals in the Terps’ 13-10 win over Nebraska, including a game-winning 24-yarder as time expired. He is the second Maryland player to be named special teams player of the week this season, joining freshman kick returner Braeden Wisloski, who garnered the honor on Sept. 18.

Still also helped propel the Terps to bowl eligibility with two interceptions and a team-high seven tackles on Saturday. His end-zone interception late in the fourth quarter set up the drive that resulted in Howes’ game-winner and tied him for the Big Ten lead with five interceptions on the season. The first Terp to earn the award since Tre Watson in 2018, It’s the first conference defensive player of the week honor of Still’s career.

In other news

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the previous weekend of Big Ten football.

Maryland football’s regular-season finale at Rutgers on Nov. 25 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Maryland women’s basketball was ranked No. 20 in the latest AP poll.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.