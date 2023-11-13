MM 11.13: Broadcast info and kickoff time revealed for Maryland football vs. Michigan

Maryland football’s home game against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday will kick off at noon and air on FOX, it was announced last Saturday.

Saturday will mark Maryland’s fifth game on national television this season. They played at noon on FOX once prior this season, a 37-17 loss at Ohio State.

Maryland clinched bowl eligibility this past weekend when Jack Howes nailed a field goal as time expired to secure a 13-10 win over Nebraska. Michigan, on the other hand, remained undefeated with a convincing 24-15 at Penn State.

The Terps lost by just seven points at Michigan last season, but have only played a one-possession game with the Wolverines just once before — when they beat Michigan in 2014.

The Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh this Saturday as he serves a suspension related to alleged sign-stealing by his staff. Harbaugh was barred by the Big Ten from coaching on the sidelines for the rest of the regular season.

FOX will also broadcast its weekly Big Noon Kickoff pregame show from College Park. The show will air live from LaPlata Beach, located beside residence halls near the north side of SECU Stadium.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost a pair of games at the Asheville Championship over the weekend, first to Davidson and then to UAB.

Maryland football became bowl eligibile with a narrow victory over Nebraska.

No. 14 Terps women’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season in a blowout defeat at No. 6 South Carolina.

Maryland field hockey advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament but was eliminated by Virginia.

Terps volleyball was swept by Wisconsin but bounced back with a straight-sets win over Ohio State.

Colin McNamara profiled Maryland linebacker Donnell Brown and his journey to College Park.

Maryland track and field finished eighth as a team at NCAA Regionals, its best finish in 20 years.

What a way to finish the season!



-Best team finish at NCAA Regionals since 2003

-Every individual ran their best time to date

: https://t.co/lbIRoND8wC#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/4fBs9PxWc4 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) November 10, 2023

Maryland wrestler Kal Miller finished first in the 141-pound division at the Tiger Style Invite for the second straight year.