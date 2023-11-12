Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. UAB

Maryland men’s basketball (1-1) plays in the third-place game at the Asheville Championship against UAB at 12:30 p.m.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. UAB

Poor shooting plagues Maryland men’s basketball in 64-61 defeat against Davidson

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Davidson

Maryland men’s basketball Asheville Championship preview

Maryland men’s basketball’s freshmen are ready to make an immediate impact

Maryland men’s basketball’s ambitions rest on the shoulders of its returning core

Transfers have improved Maryland men’s basketball’s depth and athleticism

Notes from Maryland men’s basketball media day

Maryland men’s basketball picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason media poll