How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. UAB

Maryland men’s basketball is 1-1 after losing to Davidson on Friday, and it’s back in action in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship against UAB on Sunday.
The pressure is on for the Terps, who were sizable favorites against the Wildcats but put forth a disappointing offensive showcase. UAB, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win this year.
Here’s what to know about the game.
The numbers
Maryland: 1-1, 0-0 Big Ten
UAB: 0-2, 0-0 AAC
All-time series: First meeting
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -5, O/U 139.5
How to watch and listen
When: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12:30 p.m
Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
TV: ESPN2 — Mark Neely (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst)
Radio: 1300 AM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 385 — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: ESPN+
Catch up before the game
