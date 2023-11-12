How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. UAB

Maryland men’s basketball is 1-1 after losing to Davidson on Friday, and it’s back in action in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship against UAB on Sunday.

The pressure is on for the Terps, who were sizable favorites against the Wildcats but put forth a disappointing offensive showcase. UAB, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win this year.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 1-1, 0-0 Big Ten

UAB: 0-2, 0-0 AAC

All-time series: First meeting

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -5, O/U 139.5

How to watch and listen

When: Sunday, Nov. 12, 12:30 p.m

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2 — Mark Neely (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio: 1300 AM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 385 — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN+

