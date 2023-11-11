Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland’s 13-10 win at Nebraska

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Andrew Chodes and Colin McNamara give their instant reactions to Maryland football’s win at Nebraska that clinched bowl eligibility for the Terps

Listen to and watch the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Recapping Maryland football’s win at Nebraska

The effect of Maryland snapping its four-game losing streak and becoming bowl-eligible

What to make of the Terps’ lack of discipline

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.