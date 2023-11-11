Testudo Talk Podcast: Previewing Maryland football’s game against Nebraska

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, co-hosts Andrew Chodes and Colin McNamara preview Maryland football’s game against Nebraska.

Listen to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

Previewing Maryland’s game against the Cornhuskers.

Looking at Maryland’s opportunity to become bowl-eligible.

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.