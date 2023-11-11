How to watch Maryland football at Nebraska

Maryland football will look for its first win in over a month when it heads on the road to take on Nebraska.

Both teams look to become bowl-eligible, with the Terps looking to do so for the third straight year. The Cornhuskers have won five of their last seven games, but lost to Michigan State last week.

Here’s what to know about the game.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-4 (2-4 Big Ten)

Nebraska: 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)

All-time series: Nebraska leads, 2-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -2, O/U 43

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:00 p.m EST

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: N/A

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)

Streaming: Peacock — Paul Burmeister (Play-By-Play), Kyle Rudolph (Analyst), Lewis Johnson (Sideline)

