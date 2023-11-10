 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Davidson

Follow along with fellow Maryland fans as the Terps look to go to 2-0.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 07 Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland men’s basketball’s first game in the Asheville Championship begins at 7 p.m. against Davidson.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball Asheville Championship preview

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s preview

Podcast: Basketball season is here!

Maryland men’s basketball’s freshmen are ready to make an immediate impact

Maryland men’s basketball’s ambitions rest on the shoulders of its returning core

Transfers have improved Maryland men’s basketball’s depth and athleticism

Notes from Maryland men’s basketball media day

Maryland men’s basketball picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason media poll

MM 10.26: Julian Reese named to Karl Malone Award watch list

MM 10.25: Jahmir Young named to Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

MM 10.9: Jahmir Young and Julian Reese earn Big Ten preseason honors

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...