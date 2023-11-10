How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Davidson

Maryland men’s basketball (1-0) travels to Asheville, North Carolina, to participate in the Asheville Championship this weekend.

Davidson, Clemson and UAB make up the rest of the field. The winner of the second semifinal between UAB and Clemson will play the winner of Maryland vs. Davidson on Sunday. The losers of those respective games will play each other on Sunday, too.

Here’s what to know about Maryland’s first game in the tournament.

The numbers

Maryland: 1-0, 0-0 Big Ten

Davidson: 1-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10

All-time series: Maryland leads, 8-3

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -10.5 O/U 136.5

How to watch and listen

When: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPNU — Mark Neely (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN+

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball Asheville Championship preview

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Mount St. Mary’s

Maryland men’s basketball’s season begins with 68-53 win over Mount St. Mary’s

Podcast: Basketball season is here!

Maryland men’s basketball’s freshmen are ready to make an immediate impact

Maryland men’s basketball’s ambitions rest on the shoulders of its returning core

Transfers have improved Maryland men’s basketball’s depth and athleticism

Notes from Maryland men’s basketball media day

Maryland men’s basketball picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason media poll

MM 10.26: Julian Reese named to Karl Malone Award watch list

MM 10.25: Jahmir Young named to Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

MM 10.9: Jahmir Young and Julian Reese earn Big Ten preseason honors