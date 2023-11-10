MM 11.10: Maryland gymnastics releases 2023-24 schedule

By Drew Owens

Maryland gymnastics released its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday.

Maryland will host four dual meets and one quad meet at XFINITY Center and will be on the road for eight other meets before the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, which will take place in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Terps will begin the season at home against West Chester on Jan. 12 before its first Big Ten meet against Rutgers on Jan. 19.

Maryland will face off against Minnesota in its first road meet of the season on Jan. 27, before coming back home to face Ohio State (Feb. 4) and Nebraska (Feb. 10). Maryland’s final dual meet will come against Michigan State on Feb. 18.

On Feb. 24, the Terps will take part in the annual Big Five meet, hosted by Penn State. Illinois, Iowa and Michigan are the other competitors.

Their final home event will be a quad meet on March 1, against Central Michigan, George Washington and William and Mary.

Maryland will then compete in two nonconference quad meets at Yale (March 3) and Temple (March 7).

It will take on Towson in its penultimate meet of the regular season on March 10 before participating in the Collegiate Classic in Nashville.

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

In other news

Emmett Siegel previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s weekend at the Asheville Championship.

No. 4-seed Maryland field hockey will take on Old Dominion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Ryan Martin previewed the game.

Brain Melanson examined Maryland volleyball’s weekend matches against No. 2 Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Former Maryland football player Jermaine Lewis was inducted into the Maryland State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Terps legend. Ravens legend.



Congrats to Jermaine Lewis on being inducted into the Maryland State Athletics Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/Ip3vkZvcZR — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 9, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball coach Chris Weller received the Coaches Legacy Award from the Maryland State Athletics Hall of Fame.